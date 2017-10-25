Rangers' Pedro Caixinha accepts one-match touchline suspension

Pedro Caixinha (centre) had a heated exchange with Motherwell's Stephen Robinson

Rangers' Pedro Caixinha has accepted a one-match touchline suspension and will watch Wednesday night's visit by Kilmarnock from the stands.

The Rangers manager was involved in a touchline row with Motherwell counterpart Stephen Robinson during Sunday's League Cup semi-final defeat.

Caixinha decided against challenging the Scottish FA's misconduct charge.

Robinson also faces the possibility of being banned for the final with Celtic on 26 November.

He has until next Tuesday to decide whether to accept a ban, but if he contests the notice of complaint, a hearing on 9 November will determine if he will be barred from the touchline at Hampden Park next month.

The Northern Irishman faces having his punishment increased because he received a three-game touchline ban back in May 2016 while working as Well's assistant boss.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson had to watch the end of his side's League Cup semi-final win over Rangers from the stand

He was sent to the stand during a game against Aberdeen at Pittodrie after "repeatedly adopting aggressive behaviour towards the fourth official and repeatedly using offensive, abusing and insulting language".

Caixinha reacted furiously when Motherwell striker Ryan Bowman went unpunished for a challenge that left Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso with a broken nose.

Both he and Robinson ended up face-to-face before referee Steven McLean ordered them both to the stands.

Rangers have decided to contest a two-match ban offered to defender Bruno Alves for a clash with Well's Louis Moult.

The Ibrox club issued a statement criticising the decision to punish Alves while no action was taken against Moult's strike partner, Bowman.

Rangers' appeal means Alves is clear to face Kilmarnock, but his manager will be absent from the touchline.