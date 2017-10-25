BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup: Highlights: Brazil 1-3 England
Watch highlights as England beat Brazil 3-1 in their Under-17 World Cup semi-final in Kolkata, India, thanks to a hat-trick from Liverpool's Rhian Brewster.
