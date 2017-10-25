Nigel Clough: Burton Albion manager not feeling under pressure after winless run

Nigel Clough has had two spells in charge of Burton Albion

Boss Nigel Clough says Burton Albion's position in the bottom three of the Championship is not a big surprise and he does not feel under pressure.

Last season Clough guided his side to safety but they only avoided relegation from the second tier by a point.

In 2017-18, Brewers have now not scored in a five-game winless run.

But Clough told BBC Radio Derby: "I don't think anybody realistically expects us to be anywhere else than roughly where we are."

Albion were beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and have so far collected just 10 points from 13 games.

Chairman Ben Robinson has a reputation for backing his managers and has said that Burton are punching above their weight by playing in the Championship.

Clough, however, acknowledged the run had been "frustrating and testing" and had affected confidence.

"The only way to get out of that state is to score a goal and win a game," he added.

"We are not too far away; we just need a break. Everybody needs to step up. Individually, as well as collectively, we just have to do a little bit more.

"The start we have had has been very tough in terms of the teams we have played.

"We are one point into the bottom three and haven't scored or won in five games so that shows how tight it is down there."