BBC Sport - Trevor Sinclair: Young England players need opportunities at clubs
Young England players need opportunities
- From the section Football
Former England international Trevor Sinclair says young players now need opportunities to play at club level.
England reached the Under-17 World Cup final with a 3-1 win over Brazil.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: England beat Brazil to reach U17 World Cup final
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired