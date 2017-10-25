BBC Sport - Trevor Sinclair: Young England players need opportunities at clubs

Young England players need opportunities

Former England international Trevor Sinclair says young players now need opportunities to play at club level.

England reached the Under-17 World Cup final with a 3-1 win over Brazil.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: England beat Brazil to reach U17 World Cup final

Top videos

Video

Young England players need opportunities

Video

Highlights: England beat Brazil to reach U17 World Cup final

Video

If Strictly had commentary...

Video

'We were on this island without electricity'

Video

Rugby League World Cup: 5 reasons to get excited

Video

Could you match Joshua's workout routine?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Liverpool's Brewster gives England an early lead

Video

Is this the most ridiculous penalty you've ever seen?

Video

Highlights: Hibernian 1-0 Hearts

Video

'He hugged me, and urged me to get in touch with my family'

Video

Wentz's 'amazing' escape caps stunning performance

Video

Week 7

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired