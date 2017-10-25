BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup: Rhian Brewster fires England ahead against Brazil
Liverpool's Brewster gives England an early lead
- From the section Football
England striker Rhian Brewster opens the scoring against Brazil in the semi-final of the under-17 World Cup in India.
Watch the match live on this website and the red button.
Available to UK users only.
