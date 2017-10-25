Crystal Palace's Pape Soaure threw his shirt to the fans but they didn't want it...

In the immediate aftermath of Crystal Palace's 4-1 defeat to Bristol City in last night's Carabao Cup, second-half substitute Pape Souare threw his shirt into the away end at Ashton Gate.

A kind gesture, we think...

However, a Palace fan, so outraged by their team's performance, appeared to throw it back at him.

The Senegalese left-back had to trudge up to the shirt on the grass and carry it back to the dressing room.

Never mind Pape, Jason Puncheon's got your back.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

*Honesty corner - Seems a real shame. Many young fans would be delighted with a player's shirt, no matter the result of the game.