U17 World Cup semi-final: Brazil 1-3 England

Rhian Brewster scores against Brazil as England U17s edge closer to World Cup glory

A hat-trick from Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster sent England into the Under-17 World Cup final with a 3-1 win over Brazil.

Steve Cooper's side weathered Kolkata's 29C heat and humidity, along with sustained pressure from their South American rivals, to book their place in Saturday's final.

Brewster took his chances clinically and was assisted by the impressive Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden as the Young Lions look to follow the U20s, who won their World Cup in June.

England will face either Mali or Spain, who play at 15:30 BST, in Saturday's final.

It took only 10 minutes for Brewster to get his first, latching onto an inch-perfect delivery from Chelsea's 16-year-old midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi and finishing at the second attempt.

Flamengo defender Wesley capped a dominant response from Brazil with the equaliser after 21 minutes, and striker Brenner rolled a golden opportunity to put them ahead wide 15 minutes before the break.

But Brewster's second, taking him top of the tournament's goalscoring chart, sent England into half-time 2-1 up.

The 17-year-old completed his hat-trick on 76 minutes after a pin-point low cross from Foden and England kept their cool to withstand Brazil's late rally.

Full report to follow.