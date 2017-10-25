Jayne Ludlow: Wales boss praises 'hugely positive' draw in Russia

Jayne Ludlow had a successful playing career with Arsenal

Manager Jayne Ludlow feels Wales are on the right course for a first major finals appearance after a "positive" draw in Russia.

Wales remained unbeaten in their 2019 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign after a goalless draw in Group 1 against Russia in St Petersburg.

A stunning goal from Jess Fishlock gave them a 1-0 win in Kazakhstan in their first qualifier.

"We've had targets we have set and so far we've hit them," Ludlow said.

Russia are ranked 25 in the world in the FIFA rankings, 11 places above of Wales.

Ahead of November qualifiers at home to Kazakhstan and away in Bosnia, Ludlow feels her side are making strides towards a first major finals appearance.

"It is a hugely positive result against a team ranked a fair few places above us who have been competing in major tournaments in recent years," she said after the draw against a Russian side who reached the quarter finals of the last European Championships.

"We nearly nicked it with the penalty shout that wasn't given, but we keep building.

"The reality of coming to the second ranked team in the group is that it was always going to be a challenge.

"What we wanted was a point and that's what we have had. It keeps the door open in regards to this qualifying campaign, it keeps pushing us forward.

"We are two games in; we've had two clean sheets and have shown we are growing as a team.

"It is a long competition and we want to be in with a shout of qualifying in the last few games.

"The World Cup is definitely a realistic target. We haven't even managed to get to a play-off position and that is a target for us. We need to challenge those above us and we did that in Russia.

"The girls are growing in confidence because of their performances. We are going home with a point, which is what we came for."