Will Norris: Wolves goalkeeper owes defence for Carabao Cup clean sheet record

Wolves keeper Will Norris was not beaten by Sergio Aguero until the penalty shoot-out

Wolves goalkeeper Will Norris can count himself one of the country's unluckiest footballers after bowing out of the Carabao Cup, despite not having conceded a goal in the competition.

The Championship leaders' exit on penalties to Premier League pacesetters Manchester City after a 0-0 draw was Norris's fourth successive clean sheet.

But Norris, 24, told BBC WM: "I owe our defence a tremendous amount.

"It's very much a team effort and they produced some unbelievable blocks."

He added: "It's been nice to keep the clean sheets. That's what I'm here for, but I've had unbelievable players in front of me.

"We've got a very together group. If adversity strikes, the boys are there to pick each other up."

Despite extending his record to 420 minutes without conceding a goal, Norris expects to be back on the bench and to be replaced by John Ruddy for Saturday's Championship game at QPR.

Manchester City-Wolves: the aftermath

Prior to Wolves' visit, City were averaging four goals per game in their previous six home matches - in the Premier League and Champions League.

The last team to prevent City scoring at home was Jose Mourinho's Manchester United in April.

City's use of two substitutes in extra time, taking their total number used to four, was entirely within the competition rules. Clubs are now permitted to use a fourth substitute if the tie goes into extra-time.

City have knocked Wolves out of the EFL Cup on three successive occasions, having won 5-2 at Molineux in 2011 and over two legs in 1987, but the two clubs' most celebrated meeting in the competition was Wolves' 2-1 win over City in the 1974 final.

Like Wolves, City made nine changes from Saturday's 3-0 home win over Burnley.

Wolves showed top flight credentials

Having enjoyed 1-0 home wins against Yeovil and Bristol Rovers, either side of their 2-0 second-round success at Southampton, Wolves topped all those victories with their goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium.

With a team showing nine changes from Saturday's 3-2 home win over Preston North End, Wolves became the first side to keep City scoreless this season.

Ultimately it was City, not Wolves, who made it into the last eight - and home manager Pep Guardiola deflected criticism by blaming his side's comparatively poor showing on the ball - not the one they play with in the Premier League.

Two of Wolves' best chances at the Etihad Stadium fell to young striker Bright Enobakhare

Norris, Wolves' summer signing from Cambridge United, says the Championship leaders were as much concerned with setting another benchmark to where they hope to be this time next season.

"The main focus was to come and show we can compete at this level, and we've done ourselves justice," he said.

"The performance was the main thing. It was nice to push them the whole way, and we had chances to win.

"(Manchester City goalkeeper) Claudio Bravo did well. Bright (Enobakhare) has got his shots on target but he's pulled off two fantastic saves.

"Penalties are a bit of a lottery, but all of theirs were very good. I got close to the one from Kevin De Bruyne. I almost felt it go past my hand but it was well struck. He's got tremendous quality."