Pontus Jansson: Leeds United defender signs five-year contract

Pontus Jansson
Pontus Jansson joined Leeds from Torino after a successful loan spell

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has signed a new five-year contract.

The 26-year-old Sweden international had signed a three-year deal when he made his loan move from Torino permanent at the end of last season.

The centre-back has scored three goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

He is one of a number of first-team players to extend their deals with the Championship side after Liam Cooper, Gateano Berardi, Luke Ayling, Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired