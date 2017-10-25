Pontus Jansson: Leeds United defender signs five-year contract

Pontus Jansson joined Leeds from Torino after a successful loan spell

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has signed a new five-year contract.

The 26-year-old Sweden international had signed a three-year deal when he made his loan move from Torino permanent at the end of last season.

The centre-back has scored three goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

He is one of a number of first-team players to extend their deals with the Championship side after Liam Cooper, Gateano Berardi, Luke Ayling, Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane.