2018 World Cup: Jonny Evans likely to be fit to face Switzerland in play-off

Jonny Evans was replaced during the first half of West Brom's defeat at Southampton on Saturday

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans looks likely to be fit to face Switzerland in next month's World Cup two-legged play-off.

The West Brom centre-half came off in the first half of his side's 1-0 defeat at Southampton with a groin injury.

An update on the club's website said the 29-year-old was a doubt for Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester City at The Hawthorns.

The statement added that the "problem is not thought to be serious".

The first leg of the play-off will be played at Windsor Park on Thursday 9 November, with the return leg in Basle three days later.