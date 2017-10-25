2018 World Cup: Jonny Evans likely to be fit to face Switzerland in play-off

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans looks likely to be fit to face Switzerland in next month's World Cup two-legged play-off.

The West Brom centre-half came off in the first half of his side's 1-0 defeat at Southampton with a groin injury.

An update on the club's website said the 29-year-old was a doubt for Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester City at The Hawthorns.

The statement added that the "problem is not thought to be serious".

The first leg of the play-off will be played at Windsor Park on Thursday 9 November, with the return leg in Basle three days later.

