BBC Sport - County Antrim Shield: McMurray goal gives Ballymena 1-0 win over Glentoran
McMurray goal gives Ballymena win over Glentoran
- From the section Football
Johnny McMurray's first-half goal on his return to action after injury gives Ballymena United a 1-0 win over Glentoran in the County Antrim Shield quarter-final at the Showgrounds.
