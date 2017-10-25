BBC Sport - County Antrim Shield: McMurray goal gives Ballymena 1-0 win over Glentoran

McMurray goal gives Ballymena win over Glentoran

Johnny McMurray's first-half goal on his return to action after injury gives Ballymena United a 1-0 win over Glentoran in the County Antrim Shield quarter-final at the Showgrounds.

