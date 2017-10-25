Callum Wilson: Bournemouth striker looks to build on goalscoring return

Callum Wilson came through 90 minutes in his first Bournemouth appearance since January

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson was as surprised as his manager Eddie Howe to last a full 90 minutes on his long-awaited return to action for the club.

The 25-year-old suffered a second ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury of his career in January.

Wilson scored a penalty and set up a goal for Benik Afobe in the Cherries' 3-1 EFL Cup win against Middlesbrough.

"I don't think the manager expected me to play for that long," he joked to BBC Radio Solent after the game.

The former Coventry City player also spent six months out of the game with a similar injury the previous season in his right knee.

"To get through 90 minutes, I was getting a lot of fitness from it which should stand me in good stead for the rest of the season," he said.

"It was nice to get a goal, albeit a penalty, get that out of the way and also lay on an assist as well."

Wilson is now targeting a Premier League return to Eddie Howe's squad after being an unused substitute in a win at Stoke City on Saturday.

"Being out for so long, it's like proving yourself again," he added. "There's a lot of competition as the manager's got five good strikers to choose from.

"But all I can do is play well and put myself in the picture."