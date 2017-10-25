Chris Tardif: Guernsey appoint former Portsmouth and Oxford keeper as manager

Chris Tardif helped Guernsey FC to two promotions in their first two seasons

Guernsey's Football Association have appointed ex-Portsmouth and Oxford goalkeeper Chris Tardif as manager of the island's representative side.

The 38-year-old, who has also been a stalwart of Guernsey FC since its formation in 2011, succeeds Steve Sharman, who stepped down last month.

Guernsey-born Tardif played 72 games in the top five tiers of English football.

He also helped Guernsey win the 2015 Island Games gold medal and reached the FA Vase semi-finals with Guernsey FC.

"I am very proud and extremely honoured to have been given the opportunity to help Guernsey try to retain the Muratti Vase as the island manager," he said.

"I look forward to the challenge ahead and can't wait to get started with my coaching team."

Tardif expressed his interest in the role earlier this month, describing himself as "more of a manager than a coach".

He has not played since badly breaking his leg almost a year ago while playing for Guernsey FC.

"(His) credentials for the role are, in our opinion, unquestionable," said Guernsey FA chairman Chris Schofield.

"Chris has the experience of winning, and losing, Muratti matches and also of what is required to be successful at an Island Games tournament and we believe this experience and knowledge will be invaluable to him in his new role."