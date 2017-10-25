Arsenal 2-1 Norwich City: Daniel Farke says Canaries 'deserved' to win EFL Cup tie

Norwich City last won at Arsenal in the EFL Cup in January 1973

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke says his side deserved to beat Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

City led for much of the game only for Gunners to level with five minutes left through teenager Edward Nketiah, who then scored the winner in extra time.

"I'm very proud," said Farke. "It was a brilliant performance and after this we deserved to be in the next round.

"The guys are in the dressing room pretty disappointed and pretty sad. Some of them have tears in their eyes."

After Josh Murphy had given the Canaries the lead he and his team-mates missed a number of chances to put the game out of sight in normal time.

And Norwich felt they should have had a penalty deep into extra time when Mathieu Debuchy looked to have fouled James Husband.

"All the Arsenal players told me after the game 'sorry, but it was a clear penalty'. I think that says everything about the situation," Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"It's really hard to accept to have lost today, but sometimes in football you have to accept that you don't get what you deserve.

"This night 100% we are really sad and disappointed, but we can be proud of this performance and if we go on with this attitude we will have some big nights and some big parties during this year for sure."