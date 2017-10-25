Gary Owers: Torquay United are 'not rubbish anymore', says Gulls boss

Gary Owers had been in charge at Bath City before joining Torquay on 13 September

Torquay United manager Gary Owers says his side are "not rubbish anymore" after registering their first away win of the season in the National League.

The Gulls won 1-0 at Ebbsfleet after Jamie Reid's second goal in two games.

The victory sees second-from-bottom Torquay cut the gap to 20th place to four points.

"We looked much more solid, much more organised, we dealt with dangerous situations and were still a threat at the other end," Owers told BBC Devon.

The Gulls have registered nine points from their past four league games, having taken four from the previous 13.

"We're tarred with this 'we're bottom of the league, we're rubbish'. Well, we're not rubbish any more - we're getting there," added Owers, who took over on 13 September following the sacking of Kevin Nicholson.

"The lads are realising what we need to do to get out of this situation, all we could do tonight was come here and win and we've done it.

"We're not in a position where we'll get carried away, it's going to be a long process, it's going to take a couple more weeks to improve our position.

"But coming off the back of a defeat against Dover and defeat at Aldershot and looking at two away games at Halifax and Ebbsfleet, we had it all to do, and we've done it."