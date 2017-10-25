Claude Puel: Leicester City appoint ex-Southampton manager

Leicester City have appointed ex-Southampton boss Claude Puel as their new manager on a three-year deal.

Puel becomes the Foxes' third manager this year, replacing Craig Shakespeare who succeeded Premier League title winner Claudio Ranieri in February.

Puel, 56, led the Saints to eighth in his first season in charge, as well as reaching the EFL Cup final, but the Frenchman was sacked in June.

Michael Appleton will remain as Leicester's assistant manager.

Appleton had taken caretaker charge after Shakespeare was sacked just four months after he signed a three-year deal to take the job on a permanent basis.

Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said Puel was "a perfect fit".

"Upon meeting Claude, his attention to detail, knowledge of our squad, understanding of our potential and his vision to help us realise it were extremely impressive.

"He quickly emerged as the outstanding candidate and I am delighted we will have the opportunity to reinforce our long-term vision, aided significantly by his expertise."

More to follow.