England Under-17s 25 Oct From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41746698 Read more about sharing. Liverpool's Rhian Brewster scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 quarter-final win over the USA. The striker began his career at Chelsea, before moving to Merseyside and impressing in Liverpool's Under-23s. Highly rated at Tottenham, midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe got his first taste of senior action when he came on for Dele Alli in the EFL Cup win over Barnsley at Wembley last month. Also featured for Mauricio Pochettino's side in pre-season against Paris St-Germain. Angel Gomes made his Manchester United debut in May, replacing Wayne Rooney in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace to become the club's youngest player since Duncan Edwards in 1953 at the age of 16 years and 263 days old. The attacking midfielder has captained England at Under-16s, 17s and 18s level. One half of Fulham's Sessegnon twins, Steven has already earned his first-team debut with the Craven Cottage outfit having featured in their Carabao Cup fixtures this season. Can play as a full-back or in midfield. Usually deployed on the wing or in a more attacking midfield role, George McEachran - the younger brother of former Chelsea midfielder Josh - has signed a professional contract with the Blues and has caught the eye in the club's youth system.