England v Brazil: BBC to show Under-17s World Cup semi-final

Fifa Under-17 World Cup semi-final: Brazil v England Venue: Kolkata, India. Date: Wednesday, 25 October. Kick-off: 12:30 BST. Coverage: BBC Red Button from 12:20 BST, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England Under-17s' World Cup semi-final against Brazil will be broadcast live on the BBC.

The Young Lions face Brazil in India on Wednesday after defeating Japan on penalties in the last 16 and beating the USA 4-1 in the quarter-finals.

Coverage will begin on the BBC Red Button and online from 12:20 BST.

The game will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata after being moved 650 miles due to the state of the pitch in Guwahati.

Should England progress, Sunday's final will also be shown by the BBC.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White says England's ability to "play with freedom" has allowed them to reach the competition's last four.

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster scored a hat-trick against the USA and Wolves' Gibbs-White grabbed the other goal.

Gibbs-White, 17, said: "We might have some nerves before the game."

He added: "But when we are playing, we just go away and concentrate on our game."

In recent years, England's youth teams have fared much better on the global stage than the senior side, who were knocked out of the 2014 World Cup at the group stage without winning a game, while suffering a shock defeat against Iceland at Euro 2016.

England's summer of success Date Team Achievement 19 May 2017 Under-17s Finished runners-up in European U17 Championships 10 June 2017 Under-21s Beat Ivory Coast on penalties to win Toulon Tournament 11 June 2017 Under-20s Beat Venezuela to win U20 World Cup 27 June 2017 Under-21s Reached semi-finals of European U21 Championships 15 July 2017 Under-19s Beat Portugal to win European U19 Championships

But Steve Cooper's Under-17 side are looking to emulate their colleagues who won the Under-20 World Cup by beating Venezuela 1-0 in the final in June.

Gibbs-White added: "I wouldn't say it's a generational thing. Us young boys, we play with freedom and we have no nerves. I think we showed that against the USA.

"We showed good character when we needed it. My goal came from a counter attack and it was good play and a good finish when we needed it.

"The Japan game surprised us really but we recovered well for this game. We had our game plan, and I thought we stuck to that and performed like we did."

