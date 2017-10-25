Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon celebrated his side moving back above city rivals Hearts but insists last night's 1-0 scoreline was not a fair reflection of his team's superiority in the first Edinburgh derby of the season. (Scotsman)

Kenny McLean is bracing himself for a backlash from Aberdeen fans after Derek McInnes revealed the midfielder has decided to move on from the Pittodrie club. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes backs former Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven to help end his old club's 60-match unbeaten run in domestic competition this evening. (Daily Record)

Dedryck Boyata tells Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers he's happy to take on extra responsibility as the main man at the back as he prepares for his eighth game in just over four weeks. (Sun)

Rangers accuse the Scottish FA of picking on them, saying the disciplinary system is broken, with Bruno Alves facing a two-match suspension after being charged for kicking out at Motherwell's Louis Moult. (Sun)

Midfielder Graham Dorrans dismisses the notion that the multi-national make-up of Rangers is a contributory factor to their underachievement in the most meaningful matches of the season. (Scotsman)

Former Rangers boss Graeme Souness says he understands why current manager Pedro Caixinha resorted to shaming his players after Sunday's semi-final loss to Motherwell but warns "it's a dangerous road to go down". (Daily Mail, print edition)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson could be banned from the touchline for the League Cup Final after being sent to the stands against Rangers. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein admits he got his midfield selection wrong and that he should have started 16-year-old Harry Cochrane in the Edinburgh derby. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald and Hamilton manager Martin Canning are united in their criticism of referee Steven McLean after last night's 0-0 draw at New Douglas Park. (STV)

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata admits he gave assistant referee Frank Connor an earful for awarding Hibs a penalty during Saturday's League Cup semi final so was shocked to get such an open apology afterwards. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Head coach Gregor Townsend insists that there will be no repeat of the Steven Shingler fiasco after naming former Wales Under-20 international Luke Hamilton in his 36-man squad for next month's autumn Test series. (Scotsman)