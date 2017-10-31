Birmingham City v Brentford
Birmingham City have lost striker Isaac Vassell with a ruptured knee ligament.
Along with fellow ex-Brentford players Maxime Colin and Harlee Dean, Blues' fit-again Spanish midfielder Jota is in contention to face their former club.
Brentford will assess midfielder Nico Yennaris after he suffered a concussion in Saturday's 3-2 win at Preston.
Lewis Macleod and Alan Judge are edging closer to returning after long-term knee injuries but Rico Henry (knee) is set to miss the rest of the season.
Having so far picked up four points from his three games in charge, Steve Cotterill's Blues are 21st, two points above the drop zone - four behind 18th-place Brentford.
Cotterill was last in direct opposition to Brentford boss Dean Smith in the 2014-15 season when his Bristol City side beat Smith's Walsall at Wembley in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy final, before thrashing the Saddlers 8-2 on the final day of the League One season.
Match facts
- Birmingham have won seven of their last nine league matches against the Bees, although that one defeat came when they last met in January.
- The Bees have not kept a clean sheet in 16 games against Blues in all competitions, since Graham Benstead kept one in December 1990.
- No Championship side has dropped more points from winning positions than Brentford (14).
- Birmingham have scored the joint fewest number of home goals in the Championship so far this season (five, along with Reading and Sunderland) - but no side has kept more than Blues' four home clean sheets.
- Brentford are unbeaten in their last three away games, netting eight goals in that run. This follows a run of seven games on the road without a win in the Championship.