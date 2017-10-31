Preston North End v Aston Villa

From the section

Villa's Keinan Davis was a lively late second-half substitute in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Birmingham

Preston North End are without suspended skipper Paul Huntington for the visit of fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Aston Villa.

Huntington's absence leaves North End short in defence, with Ben Davies (appendix operation), Tommy Spurr, Tom Clarke and Greg Cunningham already out.

Villa left-back Neil Taylor is free to return after a three-game suspension.

But Jonathan Kodja is doubtful after sustaining an ankle injury in Sunday's derby draw with Birmingham City.

Young striker Keinan Davis is a likely replacement, while midfielder Mile Jedinak, also a second-half substitute on Sunday, had a solidifying effect at St Andrew's in his comeback game following a groin problem.

Henri Lansbury (knee) and Jack Grealish (kidney) played for Villa's Under-23 side on Monday as they progress towards a first-team return, but Gabby Agbonlahor remains sidelined with a torn calf.

