Championship
Preston19:45Aston Villa
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Aston Villa

Villa's Keinan Davis was a lively late second-half substitute in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Birmingham
Click here for live text coverage on Wednesday 19:15-22:00 GMT

Preston North End are without suspended skipper Paul Huntington for the visit of fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Aston Villa.

Huntington's absence leaves North End short in defence, with Ben Davies (appendix operation), Tommy Spurr, Tom Clarke and Greg Cunningham already out.

Villa left-back Neil Taylor is free to return after a three-game suspension.

But Jonathan Kodja is doubtful after sustaining an ankle injury in Sunday's derby draw with Birmingham City.

Young striker Keinan Davis is a likely replacement, while midfielder Mile Jedinak, also a second-half substitute on Sunday, had a solidifying effect at St Andrew's in his comeback game following a groin problem.

Henri Lansbury (knee) and Jack Grealish (kidney) played for Villa's Under-23 side on Monday as they progress towards a first-team return, but Gabby Agbonlahor remains sidelined with a torn calf.

Match facts

  • In their first league encounters with fellow Football League founder members Villa since the 1973-74 season, Preston did not lose either game last season.
  • Their 2-0 home win on 1 October proved to be in the final Villa game in charge for Roberto di Matteo. PNE then came from two down to draw 2-2 at Villa Park in January.
  • Steve Bruce has lost all three managerial visits to Deepdale 1-0 - twice with Birmingham City (in March 2002 and May 2007) and Hull City (in December 2015).
  • Villa have won one of their last 15 away league games in the month of November.
  • Villa have won 23 points from their opening 14 matches - their best start to a league season since 2008/09, when they picked up 24 points from their first 14 Premier League games.
  • Scott Hogan scored his only Football League hat-trick against Preston 13 months ago, playing for Brentford. But he has now failed to net in 818 Championship minutes, having not scored, other than three in this season's EFL Cup, since the 2-0 win at Wigan on 18 March.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1492325151029
3Cardiff148421810828
4Bristol City146622215724
5Leeds147252214823
6Aston Villa146531913623
7Derby136431914522
8Norwich146441416-222
9Preston145631914521
10Ipswich137062219321
11Nottm Forest147072023-321
12Middlesbrough145541712520
13Fulham144731815319
14QPR144641818018
15Millwall144551614217
16Sheff Wed144551717017
17Hull144462623316
18Brentford143742020016
19Barnsley133461619-313
20Reading133371116-512
21Birmingham14338821-1312
22Burton14248727-2010
23Sunderland141671727-109
24Bolton14149825-177
View full Championship table

