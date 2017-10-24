Wednesday's back pages 24 Oct From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41744082 Read more about sharing. Daily Star leads with Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth stressing he would like to take over at Goodison Park The Telegraph leads with teenager Edward Nketiah scoring twice to help Arsenal overcome Norwich in the Carabao Cup The Guardian's top story is the Premier League's six richest clubs opting to ditch plans to end the equal distribution of overseas television money The Sun goes with West Ham manager Slaven Bilic stating he will not resign