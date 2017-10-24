Wednesday's back pages

Daily Star
Daily Star leads with Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth stressing he would like to take over at Goodison Park
The Telegraph
The Telegraph leads with teenager Edward Nketiah scoring twice to help Arsenal overcome Norwich in the Carabao Cup
The Guardian
The Guardian's top story is the Premier League's six richest clubs opting to ditch plans to end the equal distribution of overseas television money
The Sun
The Sun goes with West Ham manager Slaven Bilic stating he will not resign

