Real Murcia 0-3 Barcelona
-
- From the section European Football
Jose Arnaiz scored on his senior debut as Barcelona defeated third-tier side Real Murcia in the first leg of their fourth-round Copa del Rey tie.
Barcelona, who rested Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and also had Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic on the bench, went ahead through Paco Alcacer's header.
Former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu added a second after a fine individual run seven minutes after the break.
Arnaiz, 22, scored the third with a shot from outside the penalty area.
Barcelona have won the competition in each of the last three seasons and play the second leg at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, 29 November.
Ernesto Valverde's side, who are four points clear at the top of La Liga, have now won 12 and drawn one of their last 13 games in all competitions.
Barcelona are next in action on Saturday with an away league game at Athletic Bilbao.
Elsewhere in the Copa del Rey there was a surprise as second-tier Numancia beat top-flight Malaga 2-1, while Sevilla won 3-0 at third-tier side Cartagena.
Valencia gained a 2-0 victory at Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza, Getafe went down 1-0 at home against Alaves and Cadiz lost 2-1 to Real Betis.
Atletico Madrid get their Copa del Rey campaign under way on Wednesday when they head to third-tier Elche, before Real Madrid play away at another third-tier side Fuenlabrada on Thursday.
Line-ups
Real Murcia
- 1Santomé
- 2Escribano
- 4Orfila
- 5Ortiz Ramos
- 3Gómez-Pimpollo López
- 6MateosSubstituted forOrtiz Abellánat 76'minutes
- 7Mengoud MontesBooked at 49mins
- 10LlorenteSubstituted forSánchezat 61'minutes
- 8Domínguez
- 11MolineroSubstituted forPérez Martínezat 61'minutes
- 9Zorrilla Jiménez
Substitutes
- 12Jara Collado
- 13Ribas Rodenas
- 14Ortiz Abellán
- 15Sánchez
- 16Pérez Martínez
Barcelona
- 13Cillessen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 14Mascherano
- 25Vermaelen
- 19DigneSubstituted forCucurellaat 83'minutes
- 26AleñáSubstituted forRakiticat 76'minutes
- 21André Gomes
- 6D Suárez
- 16DeulofeuSubstituted forSergiat 76'minutes
- 17Alcácer
- 37Arnáiz
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 4Rakitic
- 20Sergi
- 31Ortolá
- 36Cucurella
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 16,127
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9