Real Murcia 0-3 Barcelona

Jose Arnaiz (right) scored his first goal for Barcelona after 56 minutes of his debut

Jose Arnaiz scored on his senior debut as Barcelona defeated third-tier side Real Murcia in the first leg of their fourth-round Copa del Rey tie.

Barcelona, who rested Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and also had Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic on the bench, went ahead through Paco Alcacer's header.

Former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu added a second after a fine individual run seven minutes after the break.

Arnaiz, 22, scored the third with a shot from outside the penalty area.

Barcelona have won the competition in each of the last three seasons and play the second leg at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, 29 November.

Ernesto Valverde's side, who are four points clear at the top of La Liga, have now won 12 and drawn one of their last 13 games in all competitions.

Barcelona are next in action on Saturday with an away league game at Athletic Bilbao.

Elsewhere in the Copa del Rey there was a surprise as second-tier Numancia beat top-flight Malaga 2-1, while Sevilla won 3-0 at third-tier side Cartagena.

Valencia gained a 2-0 victory at Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza, Getafe went down 1-0 at home against Alaves and Cadiz lost 2-1 to Real Betis.

Atletico Madrid get their Copa del Rey campaign under way on Wednesday when they head to third-tier Elche, before Real Madrid play away at another third-tier side Fuenlabrada on Thursday.