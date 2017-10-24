Inter Milan 3-2 Sampdoria

Inter captain Mauro Icardi has scored 11 goals in 10 Serie A games this season

Inter Milan moved top of Serie A after holding on against sixth-placed Sampdoria to extend their unbeaten start to 10 games.

Milan Skriniar and Mauro Icardi put Inter in control at the break, captain Icardi soon adding a third to seemingly put the game beyond Sampdoria.

The visitors narrowed the gap through Dawid Kownacki and Fabio Quagliarella to tee up a nervous finish, but Inter hung on at the San Siro.

Luciano Spalletti's side climbed one point above Napoli, who go to struggling Genoa on Wednesday.