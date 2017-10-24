Match ends, Inter Milan 3, Sampdoria 2.
Inter Milan 3-2 Sampdoria
Inter Milan moved top of Serie A after holding on against sixth-placed Sampdoria to extend their unbeaten start to 10 games.
Milan Skriniar and Mauro Icardi put Inter in control at the break, captain Icardi soon adding a third to seemingly put the game beyond Sampdoria.
The visitors narrowed the gap through Dawid Kownacki and Fabio Quagliarella to tee up a nervous finish, but Inter hung on at the San Siro.
Luciano Spalletti's side climbed one point above Napoli, who go to struggling Genoa on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 25Miranda
- 55NagatomoSubstituted forSantonat 84'minutes
- 11VecinoSubstituted forJoão Márioat 74'minutes
- 5GagliardiniBooked at 88mins
- 87Candreva
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 44Perisic
- 9IcardiSubstituted forÉderat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 10João Mário
- 13Ranocchia
- 17Karamoh
- 21Santon
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- 99Pinamonti
Sampdoria
- 1Puggioni
- 24Bereszynski
- 26Silvestre
- 13Ferrari
- 29MurruBooked at 61mins
- 8BarretoSubstituted forLinettyat 66'minutes
- 34Torreira
- 90RamírezSubstituted forCaprariat 45'minutes
- 18Praet
- 27QuagliarellaBooked at 85mins
- 91ZapataSubstituted forKownackiat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Sala
- 9Caprari
- 11Álvarez
- 12Krapikas
- 16Linetty
- 17Strinic
- 19Regini
- 21Verre
- 28Capezzi
- 92Tozzo
- 99Kownacki
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Sampdoria 2.
Offside, Inter Milan. João Mário tries a through ball, but Antonio Candreva is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicola Murru with a cross.
Booking
Éder (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Éder (Inter Milan).
Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Dennis Praet (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Éder replaces Mauro Icardi.
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini with a headed pass.
Booking
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 3, Sampdoria 2. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Davide Santon replaces Yuto Nagatomo.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.
Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Caprari.
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria).
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Miranda.
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).
Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
João Mário (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. João Mário replaces Matías Vecino.
Miranda (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria).
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Dennis Praet (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Milan Skriniar following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Miranda (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yuto Nagatomo.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Bartosz Bereszynski.
Miranda (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gianluca Caprari with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matías Vecino.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Karol Linetty replaces Edgar Barreto.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 3, Sampdoria 1. Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella with a cross.
Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.