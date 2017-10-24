Hamilton 0-0 Partick Thistle: 'Ref didn't want to make big decision' - Archibald

Referee Steven McLean took charge of the 0-0 draw between Hamilton and Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald felt referee Steven McLean did not want to make "a big decision" after his involvement in Sunday's controversial League Cup semi-final between Motherwell and Rangers.

Archibald was unhappy his side were not awarded a penalty when a Ryan Edwards shot seemed to strike Dougie Imrie's raised hands in Thistle's 0-0 draw with Hamilton Academical.

Archibald's opposite number Martin Canning also felt his side were denied two penalties, but the Thistle boss was more vociferous.

"I've just watched back a ridiculous penalty claim where the ball strikes Dougie Imrie with two hands," he told BBC Scotland.

"I don't mind Stevie, he's not a bad referee but [I don't know] why he was given our game tonight after Sunday and all the controversy round it.

"I don't think he wanted to make a big decision tonight."

Media playback is not supported on this device Partick Thistle denied clear penalty - Alan Archibald

There were six bookings at Hampden on Sunday but other players avoided punishment following flash points during the game and Rangers' Bruno Alves could face a two-match ban following a Scottish FA notice of complaint.

Asked if he felt the criticism of McLean had affected the referee's decision-making, Archibald added: "He's only human. Sometimes it's easier to take someone out of it.

"I don't know why it's not given. I thought at the time it was a penalty and it beggars belief that it's not given.

"He's standing looking at it. It's not as if it's one hand - he's put two hands up to stop it hitting his face. He looks like a goalkeeper.

"It's just disappointing but you don't always get them. I don't want to batter the referee because it's not fair on him."

Canning, whose side ended a run of six defeats, cited challenges on Greg Docherty and Antonio Rojano as viable penalty claims.

"I thought both of them were penalties. I haven't seen them back yet but I thought the pull on Greg Docherty, he just pulled him straight to the ground. And the second one with Rojano, he gives a free-kick on the edge. It looked like it was in the box to me," he said.

There were no goals in Hamilton

"I haven't seen [Partick Thistle's penalty claim] back yet either, whether it was or whether it wasn't. That's football, sometimes you get them, sometimes you don't and tonight neither of us have got anything.

"It's a point gained. You could see in both teams, there was no real quality in the game. It looked like two teams that maybe are void of confidence and nobody wanting to make a mistake.

"It wasn't a classic but it was important for us that we dug deep and didn't make any mistakes, which is pleasing for me. We keep a clean sheet, which have been few and far between this season. There was lots of positives."