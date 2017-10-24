Pedro Martinez Losa: Arsenal Women manager set to leave after three years

Pedro Martinez Losa led Arsenal to a record 14th Women's FA Cup at Wembley in 2016

Arsenal Women manager Pedro Martinez Losa is set to leave after three years in charge of the Women's Super League One club, BBC Sport understands.

Spaniard Losa, 41, who arrived in September 2014, oversaw the Gunners' 2016 Women's FA Cup triumph and won the 2015 WSL Continental Cup (League Cup).

Arsenal, sixth in the WSL 1 table, have picked up four points from their first three games of the 2017-18 season.

They also finished third, and unbeaten, in the eight-game Spring Series.

Losa previously spent five years in charge of Rayo Vallecano, winning the Spanish Cup in 2008 before domestic women's top-flight titles in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

He then spent time coaching in the United States as Western New York Flash's assistant coach, before taking over in Hertfordshire.

At Arsenal - the most decorated women's club in English women's football history - he led them to third-placed finishes in three consecutive campaigns, each time finishing behind title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City.

