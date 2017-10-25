BBC Sport - Premier League Show: We took our chance against Manchester United - Wagner
'We took our chance against Man Utd'
- From the section Football
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner analyses his side's win against Manchester United on Saturday with The Premier League Show's Gary Lineker.
