BBC Sport - David Wagner discusses Huddersfield Town's team spirit
Wagner on Huddersfield's team spirit
- From the section Football
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner discusses his players' togetherness and the pre-season trip to the Swedish wilderness that preceded their promotion to the Premier League.
Premier League show - Thursday 10.00pm on BBC2
