Ballymena and Carrick through to Shield semi-finals

Ballymena's Johnny McMurray scored his first goal since the Europa League play-off semi-final against Dungannon in May

Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers booked their places in the semi-finals of the County Antrim Shield with home victories on Tuesday night.

United, winners in 2016, edged a 1-0 success over Glentoran thanks to Johnny McMurray's fine first-half finish.

Denver Gage, Mikel Suarez, Lee Chapman and Gavin Taggart netted in Carrick's 4-2 win over Dundela whose scorers were Dee McMaster and Jordan Hughes.

Holders Institute beat Coleraine 3-1 in the final of the North-West Cup.

Alex Gawne put an understrength Coleraine team into an early lead but Institute hit back with goals by Mark Scoltock, Caoimhin Bonner and Kyle Friel Curran.

At Ballymena, McMurray's 24th-minute strike settled the match played in wet conditions at the Showgrounds.

Skipper Jim Ervin set it up with a good run on the right and McMurray netted his first goal of the season with a first-time from eight yards.

Meanwhile, Carrick raced into a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes at home to Intermediate outfit Dundela. Denver Gage got the opener when the ball fell to him from a corner and Suarez made it two with a powerful header.

Chapman scored early in the second half before McMaster got one back for the Duns.

Taggart converted a penalty for Carrick, with Hughes netting Dundela's second from long distance near the end.