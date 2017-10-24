BBC Sport - League to review Steelers v Giants incidents

League to review Steelers v Giants incidents

Sheffield Steelers forward Colton Fretter and Belfast Giants opponent Spiro Goulakos are facing disciplinary action for incidents during an Elite League match.

Fretter retaliated after being fouled by fellow Canadian Goulakos and the league's Department of Player Safety will review the video footage.

Top videos

Video

League to review Steelers v Giants incidents

Video

Wentz's 'amazing' escape caps off stunning performance

Video

'He hugged me, and urged me to get in touch with my family'

Video

Is this the most ridiculous penalty you've ever seen?

Video

'Who wouldn't want the Everton job?'

Video

'Everton look like a group of players, not a team'

Video

Runners take wrong turn during Venice Marathon

  • From the section News
Video

Near miss! Fans sail close to the wind

  • From the section Sailing
Video

'I thought my head was going to explode'

Video

One-handed catches galore in NFL plays of the week

Audio

Everton is 'the next step' for Dyche - Wright

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired