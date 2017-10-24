BBC Sport - League to review Steelers v Giants incidents
League to review Steelers v Giants incidents
- From the section Ice hockey
Sheffield Steelers forward Colton Fretter and Belfast Giants opponent Spiro Goulakos are facing disciplinary action for incidents during an Elite League match.
Fretter retaliated after being fouled by fellow Canadian Goulakos and the league's Department of Player Safety will review the video footage.
