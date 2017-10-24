Huddersfield Town fan sends £5 to goal hero Aaron Mooy after Man Utd win

Mooy
Mooy, left, with manager David Wagner following the victory over Manchester United.

What do you do when you find a fiver but your dad has always told you "not keep what is not ours"?

You send it to your favourite player instead.

That's what a young Huddersfield Town fan did on Saturday when he made the lucky discovery at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town fan Adam sent the £5 note as a reward for Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy after his man-of-the-match performance against Manchester United last week.

In an accompanying letter, Adam wrote that "Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored".

The young fan explained that he had found the five pound note at the stadium and wanted manager David Wagner to pass it on Mooy.

Huddersfield director Sean Jarvis posted a picture of the letter on Twitter.

Adam's luck may not end at finding the fiver, as Mooy later wrote on social media that he would "love to meet" the youngster.

Mooy, 27, scored the opening goal as Huddersfield got their first win against United in 65 years with a 2-1 victory.

Letter

