West Ham United's players had a "long meeting" that was "positive" after winning two of their opening nine Premier League games, manager Slaven Bilic says.

Bilic will be given more time to improve results by the club's owners and will be in charge for at least the next two games, despite Friday's 3-0 home defeat by Brighton, which left the Hammers in relegation trouble.

