Karl Marginson: FC United of Manchester part company with first boss after 12 years

Karl Marginson's FC United reached the FA Cup second round in 2010-11

FC United of Manchester are looking for a new manager for the first time since their formation in 2005 as Karl Marginson has left the club.

Marginson, 46, leaves by mutual agreement, BBC Radio Manchester understands.

He led them to four promotions, after the club began life in the North West Counties League Division Two (Step 10).

FC United are in the National League North relegation zone, 21st with 11 points from 14 games this season.