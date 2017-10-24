"Close your legs Arteta!"

Ohhhh, the shame of being nutmegged by your mate...

But when you are Mikel Arteta, (former Everton and Arsenal captain and now joint assistant coach of Manchester City), and you become a "nutmegee" THIS easily, it is a little more embarrassing.

The best bit? The sneaky "nutmegger" was City superstar striker Sergio Aguero.

Just to rub salt in the wound, he has posted it on Instagram, complete with a super slow-mo replay.

Watch everyone's reaction to the brilliant training ground moment...

Pure joy.