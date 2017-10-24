Ben Pearson: Preston North End midfielder signs new deal until 2021

Ben Pearson
Ben Pearson has made six appearances for Preston this season

Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson has signed a new deal to keep him with the Championship club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 22-year-old joined from Manchester United in January 2016 and has made 55 appearances for the Lilywhites.

"Promotion has got to be the ambition, and with a three-and-a-half-year deal, that leaves with me a minimum of four seasons here," Pearson said.

"In that four years we will be looking to achieve that at some point."

