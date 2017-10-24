BBC Sport - David Unsworth: 'Who wouldn't want the Everton job?'
'Who wouldn't want the Everton job?'
Everton's caretaker boss David Unsworth says he wants the job on a full-time basis.
The club's Under-23 manager was placed in temporary charge on Tuesday, a day after Ronald Koeman's dismissal.
