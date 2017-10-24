BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Linfield 2-5 Crusaders
Highlights: Linfield 2-5 Crusaders
- From the section Football
Crusaders move into third place in the Irish Premiership with a convincing 5-2 win over Linfield at Windsor Park.
This was a second league win of the season for Stephen Baxter's side over their Belfast rivals.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired