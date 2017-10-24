BBC Sport - Clark Carlisle describes being found in Liverpool, as he struggled with his mental health.

'He hugged me, and urged me to get in touch with my family'

Former PFA chairman Clark Carlisle describes the moment a man found him in Liverpool, as he struggled with his mental health.

Carlisle had been reported missing by his wife on September 15, having last been seen early in the morning in Manchester city centre, but was found safe that evening.

Carlisle, 38, has previously spoken of his mental health issues and spent six weeks in a psychiatric unit after he was hit by a lorry in 2014.

