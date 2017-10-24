Joe Worrall: Nottingham Forest defender signs four-and-a-half-year deal

From the section

Joe Worrall (right) came through the academy at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship side.

The Nottingham-born 20-year-old came through the club's academy.

He has made 35 appearances for Forest since making his debut last season and has captained the side once, against Sheffield Wednesday in September.

Worrall captained England to success in the Toulon Tournament in the summer and made his England under-21 debut earlier this month.

Worrall was also named the second-best player of the Toulon Tournament after team-mate David Brooks.