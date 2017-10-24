Joel Grant relieved after scoring first Plymouth Argyle goal

Joel Grant has won 14 caps for Jamaica since 2014

Joel Grant says he is pleased to have finally scored his first goal for Plymouth Argyle.

The Jamaica international was on target as Argyle beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 - their first win in 15 games.

"It's nice, it was a long time coming," said Grant, 30, after his first goal since netting for Exeter City in the League Two play-offs 160 days earlier.

"I'm not used to going so many games without a goal so it's a little bit of a relief."

Grant moved to the Pilgrims in the summer from Argyle's local rivals and has managed just three goals in 2017.

He says manager Derek Adams had spoken to him about his lack of goals since his summer move:

"It's been difficult, especially when you're on a bit of a dry patch, but the manager's kept faith in me and so have my team-mates, so it's nice to end the day with my name on the scoresheet and three points," he said.

"It's something he's been on to me about, but I'm not used to having so many starts and not scoring, so I'm always on to myself."