Scottish Gossip: Brendan Rodgers, Pedro Caixinha, Edinburgh derby, Motherwell, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers urges referees to take control and protect players from career-threatening injuries. (Daily Mail)

Hearts are mentally and physically stronger under Craig Levein and we'll be in for a game, says Hibs boss Neil Lennon ahead of tonight's derby at Easter Road. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha insists he has trust in his squad despite branding his players an embarrassment after their Hampden loss to Motherwell. (Sun)

Caixinha also predicts Motherwell will not keep 11 players on the park in the final against Celtic. (Times, print edition)

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson dedicates the semi-final win over Rangers to his daughter two years after he nearly quit game to be close to her. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers reveals assistant referee Frank Connor came looking for him to apologise for the penalty Hibernian were awarded in Celtic's 4-2 semi-final win on Saturday. (Herald, subscription required)

Neil Lennon has no worries about pitching Oli Shaw into the heat of a derby match and says the teenage striker reminds him of a young Harry Kane. (Sun)

Hearts midfielder Ross Callachan looks forward to continuing a good run against Hibs as he prepares for his derby debut. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Manager Ray McKinnon's lawyers are locked in talks to thrash out his departure from Dundee United. (Sun)

Former Tannadice assistant manager Simon Donnelly reckons United should look to John Hughes as their next manager. (Daily Record, print edition)

Brendan Rodgers has spoken to stand-in Scotland boss Malky Mackay about Scott Brown's international future but insists all decisions will be down to his captain. (Evening Times)

Former head coach Gordon Strachan, who lamented Scotland's lack of height, voted for three diminutive stars at the 2017 Best Fifa Football Awards; Luka Modric, N'Golo Kante and Lionel Messi. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's list of injury concerns grows ahead of the autumn Tests, with Glasgow trio Ryan Wilson, Peter Horne and Adam Ashe all hurt at the weekend, while Duncan Taylor limped off in Saracens' win over Ospreys. (Scotsman)