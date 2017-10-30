Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Kris Boyd scored the winner the last time Kilmarnock met Hibernian in 2014

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock remain without four players for their third game in seven days against Hibernian on Tuesday.

Iain Wilson, Gary Dicker, Greg Kiltie and Steven Smith miss Steve Clarke's first home match in charge of Killie.

Clarke is unbeaten after 1-1 draws away to Rangers and Celtic while Hibs are coming off two straight 1-0 wins.

Hibs, who have beaten Hearts and Motherwell, are still without Anthony Stokes, Danny Swanson, Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine.

Match stats

Kilmarnock are the only Premiership side without a home win this season

Hibernian are unbeaten away from home since returning to the top flight (3W, 3D)

Hibs are unbeaten in their previous six visits to Rugby Park (4W, 2D)

This is the first meeting between the sides since May 2014 when Killie won 1-0 at Easter Road

Pre-match quotes

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "I'm always optimistic and I think over the last two games there were possibilities for us to have got more points.

"For any club, home form is probably crucial for how you do over the course of a season.

"It's something we have to address as quickly as possible and we have a great chance to get a win on the board."

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "We've been playing really well.

"I've felt over the last month some of the football we've been playing has been exceptionally good and we're reaping the rewards now.

"We've got another tough game on Tuesday away to Kilmarnock, who got a brilliant result [at Celtic Park]."