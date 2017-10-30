Championship
Sheff Wed19:45Millwall
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall

Daniel Pudil
Sheffield Wednesday's Daniel Pudil (right) was forced off in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Barnsley
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday defender Daniel Pudil (hamstring) will be assessed ahead of the visit of Millwall.

Striker Lucas Joao is pushing for a start having come off the bench in Wednesday's past three league games.

Millwall boss Neil Harris has no new major injury worries following the 0-0 draw at Cardiff on Saturday but will assess his squad for any knocks.

Defender Byron Webster and midfielder Shaun Williams are long-term absentees with serious knee injuries.

Match facts

  • The Owls are unbeaten in their last seven league matches against Millwall (W4 D3) since losing 2-1 in September 2005.
  • The Lions have only kept two away clean sheets in 21 visits to Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions, most recently a 1-0 win October 2002.
  • Sheffield Wednesday haven't lost any of their last 12 matches in all competitions played on Halloween (W6 D6) since a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in 1953. Millwall, meanwhile, have lost each of their last six away matches on Halloween in all competitions, failing to score in each of their last five.
  • Excluding play-off matches, Gary Hooper has scored six goals in his four league starts against Millwall.
  • Jordon Archer has made 50 saves so far this season in the Championship for Millwall, with a save percentage of 78.1% - Only Aston Villa's Sam Johnstone has a higher save percentage in the Championship (47 saves - 78.3%).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1492325151029
3Cardiff148421810828
4Bristol City146622215724
5Leeds147252214823
6Aston Villa146531913623
7Derby136431914522
8Norwich146441416-222
9Preston145631914521
10Ipswich137062219321
11Nottm Forest147072023-321
12Middlesbrough145541712520
13Fulham144731815319
14QPR144641818018
15Millwall144551614217
16Sheff Wed144551717017
17Hull144462623316
18Brentford143742020016
19Barnsley133461619-313
20Reading133371116-512
21Birmingham14338821-1312
22Burton14248727-2010
23Sunderland141671727-109
24Bolton14149825-177
View full Championship table

