Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Willy Boly has made six appearances for Wolves since joining on a season-long loan from Porto in July

Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira will miss the visit of second-placed Wolves because of a calf injury.

Full-back Ivo Pinto is a doubt for Daniel Farke's side after picking up a knock to his leg in the Canaries' 2-1 defeat by Derby.

Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss serves a one-game ban after being booked for the fifth time this season at QPR.

Centre-half Willy Boly (hamstring) could feature after being left on the bench at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Match facts