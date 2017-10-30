Championship
Norwich19:45Wolves
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Willy Boly
Willy Boly has made six appearances for Wolves since joining on a season-long loan from Porto in July
Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira will miss the visit of second-placed Wolves because of a calf injury.

Full-back Ivo Pinto is a doubt for Daniel Farke's side after picking up a knock to his leg in the Canaries' 2-1 defeat by Derby.

Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss serves a one-game ban after being booked for the fifth time this season at QPR.

Centre-half Willy Boly (hamstring) could feature after being left on the bench at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Match facts

  • Norwich have won each of their last four home league matches against Wolves, netting 12 goals in those games.
  • Wolves have only won once in their last nine league meetings with the Canaries (three draws, five defeats), a 1-0 win on the opening day of the 2014/15 season.
  • Diogo Jota has won eight points for Wolves this season with his seven league goals - only Billy Sharp has won more points for his side (10).
  • Angus Gunn has kept seven clean sheets for Norwich in the Championship so far this season, more than any other keeper in the league.
  • Leo Bonatini has been directly involved in 12 league goals so far this campaign (eight goals, four assists), three more than any other player in the Championship - he is currently the Championship's joint top scorer (eight - also Bobby Reid and Jarrod Bowen).

Tuesday 31st October 2017

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1492325151029
3Cardiff148421810828
4Bristol City146622215724
5Leeds147252214823
6Aston Villa146531913623
7Derby136431914522
8Norwich146441416-222
9Preston145631914521
10Ipswich137062219321
11Nottm Forest147072023-321
12Middlesbrough145541712520
13Fulham144731815319
14QPR144641818018
15Millwall144551614217
16Sheff Wed144551717017
17Hull144462623316
18Brentford143742020016
19Barnsley133461619-313
20Reading133371116-512
21Birmingham14338821-1312
22Burton14248727-2010
23Sunderland141671727-109
24Bolton14149825-177
