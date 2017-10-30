Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United

Conor Washington is QPR's joint-top scorer this season with four goals, alongside Matt Smith

Queens Park Rangers centre-back Joel Lynch serves a one-match ban after picking up his fifth caution of the season in the 2-1 win against Wolves.

Defenders Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), Grant Hall and James Perch (both knee) remain sidelined.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is also suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has no new injuries to deal with as his side seek a fourth successive league win.

Match facts