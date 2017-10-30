Championship
Burton19:45Barnsley
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Barnsley

Sean Scannell
Sean Scannell has yet to score in eight appearances for Burton this season
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 GMT

Burton Albion winger Sean Scannell (hip) is a doubt but Jamie Allen is fit despite bruising his ankle in Saturday's home defeat against Ipswich.

Defender John Brayford (hamstring) and Joe Mason (back) are both still out.

Barnsley left-back Zeki Fryers could return after being left out of the squad for the Tykes' draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Lloyd Isgrove is likely to play again after making his first appearance of the season against the Owls.

Match facts

  • Burton have never beaten Barnsley in any competition (D3 L2), with each of the past three meetings ending as draws in league games.
  • Both league matches between these sides at the Pirelli Stadium have ended as goalless draws.
  • The last time a team's first three home league games against an opponent in the Football League were all goalless draws was in 1988 (Bolton against Scunthorpe), one of only six instances of this occurring.
  • Albion have scored fewer goals than any other Championship side (seven) with their seven goals coming from seven different goal scorers.
  • Lucas Akins has completed 77% of the dribbles he has attempted so far this season in the Championship (22 attempted, 17 completed). Of the players to have attempted a minimum of 20 dribbles, only Middlesbrough's Adama Traore has completed a higher percentage (81%).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 31st October 2017

View all Championship fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1492325151029
3Cardiff148421810828
4Bristol City146622215724
5Leeds147252214823
6Aston Villa146531913623
7Derby136431914522
8Norwich146441416-222
9Preston145631914521
10Ipswich137062219321
11Nottm Forest147072023-321
12Middlesbrough145541712520
13Fulham144731815319
14QPR144641818018
15Millwall144551614217
16Sheff Wed144551717017
17Hull144462623316
18Brentford143742020016
19Barnsley133461619-313
20Reading133371116-512
21Birmingham14338821-1312
22Burton14248727-2010
23Sunderland141671727-109
24Bolton14149825-177
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Football fun

Football Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired