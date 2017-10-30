Burton Albion v Barnsley

Sean Scannell has yet to score in eight appearances for Burton this season

Burton Albion winger Sean Scannell (hip) is a doubt but Jamie Allen is fit despite bruising his ankle in Saturday's home defeat against Ipswich.

Defender John Brayford (hamstring) and Joe Mason (back) are both still out.

Barnsley left-back Zeki Fryers could return after being left out of the squad for the Tykes' draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Lloyd Isgrove is likely to play again after making his first appearance of the season against the Owls.

