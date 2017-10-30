Leeds United v Derby County
Leeds captain Liam Cooper will miss out because of a dead leg sustained in the defeat by Sheffield United.
Caleb Ekuban (foot) and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (ankle) are unavailable, while Gaetano Berardi and Kalvin Phillips are both suspended.
Derby County have no new injury worries following their win over Norwich City.
But forward Johnny Russell is likely to remain sidelined with the groin injury that forced him to miss the 2-1 victory at Carrow Road.
Match facts
- Leeds are unbeaten in four home league games against Derby (W2 D2) and won 1-0 last season courtesy of a Chris Wood header.
- The Rams haven't lost back-to-back league matches against the Whites since August 2004 on the opening day of the 2004/05 Championship season.
- United have won 23 points from their opening 14 matches - their best points tally at this stage of a season since the 2009/10 League One campaign (33) - a season which saw them achieve promotion.
- Matej Vydra has won more penalties (2) and netted more spot-kicks (3) than any other player in the Championship so far this season.
- Derby are unbeaten in six Championship games - a run of three draws followed by three successive victories, keeping three clean sheets in the process.