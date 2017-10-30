Reading v Nottingham Forest
Reading defender Tiago Ilori is a doubt after a clash of heads with fellow centre-back Liam Moore.
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, George Evans, Callum Harriott, Garath McCleary, Joseph Mendes, Jordan Obita and Stephen Quinn all remain sidelined.
Nottingham Forest duo Daryl Murphy and Armand Traore are both being assessed and could return to the squad.
Striker Murphy and left-back Traore missed Saturday's win away against Hull City because of hamstring injuries.
Match facts
- Reading have won their past two home league matches against Nottingham Forest, last winning three in a row between April 2003 and April 2005.
- The Reds have scored 14 goals in their past six league games against Reading, more than they managed in the 15 matches prior to this run (12).
- Kieran Dowell netted a hat-trick for Forest in a 3-2 away victory against Hull last time out; the first Championship hat-trick scored by a Forest player since Henri Lansbury's against Barnsley in November 2016.
- The Royals have won just one of their past six league games at the Madejski (D2 L3), and have lost each of their past two home league games - they have not lost three in a row at home since April 2016.
- Forest, meanwhile, have won two of their past four on the road in league competition (L2) - more than they'd managed in their previous 16 away games (W1 D3 L12).