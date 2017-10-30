Cardiff City v Ipswich Town
Cardiff's Kenneth Zohore and Aron Gunnarsson could return from knee injuries for the visit of Ipswich.
Jazz Richards (ankle) and Lee Camp (thigh) are unavailable and Joe Bennett is a doubt, but Callum Paterson and Lee Tomlin are pushing for starts.
Ipswich defender Tommy Smith has recovered from a back problem, having last played on 5 August.
Midfielder Tom Adeyemi is missing with a hamstring injury, and Emyr Huws (Achilles) is not ready to return.
Match facts
- Cardiff have won their last three home league games against Ipswich, with two of those wins by a 3-1 score line (October 2014 and March 2017).
- The Tractor Boys have only won once in their last eight league matches against the Bluebirds (D3 L4).
- This will be the 20th meeting in all competitions between Neil Warnock and Mick McCarthy - there have been seven Warnock wins, two draws, and 10 wins for McCarthy in the previous 19.
- Neil Warnock has won his last four home league matches against Ipswich all with different clubs (Crystal Palace, QPR, Leeds and Cardiff).
- Ipswich have picked up nine points from losing positions so far this season, all coming away from home - no other Championship side has recovered more points from behind.