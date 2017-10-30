Cardiff City v Ipswich Town

From the section

Striker Kenneth Zohore hasn't played for Cardiff since the 1-0 loss to Birmingham on 13 October

Cardiff's Kenneth Zohore and Aron Gunnarsson could return from knee injuries for the visit of Ipswich.

Jazz Richards (ankle) and Lee Camp (thigh) are unavailable and Joe Bennett is a doubt, but Callum Paterson and Lee Tomlin are pushing for starts.

Ipswich defender Tommy Smith has recovered from a back problem, having last played on 5 August.

Midfielder Tom Adeyemi is missing with a hamstring injury, and Emyr Huws (Achilles) is not ready to return.

Match facts